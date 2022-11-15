News

Egypt Set to Promote Use of Solar Energy at Heritage Sites and Museums

Photo credit: Ahram Online

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has signed an international memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the use of solar power at Egypt’s archaeological heritage sites and museums.

This comes in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO); United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Egypt’s Industrial Modernisation Centre (IMC).

The MoU “aims at providing sustainable protection for heritage sites from the negative effects of […] unclean energy sources.” This includes encouraging member states to “adopt green transition initiatives” across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The MoU’s signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the UN climate conference, COP27 in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on 11 November, in the attendance of princes, ministers, and officials who represented the MoU’s respective parties and member states.

Parties will cooperate to “support the implementation of pilot solar photovoltaic projects” such as the installation of small-scale solar plants at respective sites and museums.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities claimed that the MoU represents a part of the ministry’s plans to develop Egypt’s heritage sites into greener touristic locations, with more economically feasible alternatives to electric energy.

