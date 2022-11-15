News

Egyptian Tennis Champion Mayar Sherif Ends her 2022 Season in Victory

Photo credit: Mayar Sherif’s Twitter account

Egyptian Tennis Champion Mayar Sherif won the final match of the Copa LP Chile, after beating Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, securing her fourth world title in 2022.

The final, which took place on Sunday, was a lengthy one, lasting over three hours. It was arguably Sherif’s toughest one of her four WTA 125 finals, as it was the first to go on for three sets.

WTA 125 tournaments are professional women’s tennis tournaments organized by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

“Happy to be grabbing my 4th title of the year here in Chile!” said Sherif in an Instagram post. “Being so close to the fans in the stands made this win even more special.”

In 2020, the 26-year-old became the first Egyptian woman to reach the Roland-Garros main draw, and in 2021, she became the first Egyptian woman to qualify for the Australian Open main draw. Last month, Sherif became the first ever Egyptian woman to win a Women’s Tennis Association title.

News
A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

