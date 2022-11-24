News

EIB Offers Egypt €150 Million for Food Sector

mm
EIB Offers Egypt €150 Million for Food Sector

Egypt faces rising bread costs as Ukraine war halts wheat exports | Daily Sabah
Photo credit: EPA Photo/Daily Sabah

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to provide Egypt with a EUR 150 million (EGP 3.8 billion) grant, to assist with local and global food shortages, announced Eefje Schmid, head of the Policy and Impact Unit at EIB Global Strategy and Partnerships Department.

The EIB will also be giving Egypt USD 10 billion (EGP 245 billion) between 2023 and 2030 in order to foster the energy sector, Schmid explained. She also noted that the EIB allocates at least EUR 1 billion annually to Egypt.

In addition to both grants, the EIB is keen on finalizing its EUR 78 million (EGP 1.9 billion) agreement with Cairo to help implement two wastewater projects in Helwan and Fayoum, and continue its spend of EUR 290 million (EGP 7.3 billion) to develop sustainable transport in the Delta region.

This comes amid the wider context of the EIB’s continued investment in accelerating climate action and clean energy across the world, Africa included.

Egypt has been battling aggressive inflation, water poverty, and food shortages as a result of global scarcity, which only deepened by the Russia-Ukraine war. This is largely due to the country’s dependence on imports to meet its local demand. The Egyptian government has made moves to combat this scarcity by implementing penalties on those withholding strategic goods, and developing large-scale agricultural projects in order to lessen its reliance on foreign imports and increase domestic output.

Egyptian Parliament Health Committee Members to Donate Organs After Death
40% of Egypt’s Public Investing is Green: Egyptian Cabinet

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Parliament Health Committee Members to Donate Organs After Death

Egyptian Streets24 November 2022
Read More

40% of Egypt’s Public Investing is Green: Egyptian Cabinet

Mona Abdou23 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Issues Decree to Regulate the Price and Quantities of Rice

Egyptian Streets22 November 2022
Read More

Sisi Underscores Importance of Peace and Stability at African Union Summit

Mona Abdou22 November 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan Shake Hands at Qatar World Cup

Egyptian Streets20 November 2022
Read More

World Reaches Historic ‘Loss and Damage’ Deal at Egypt’s COP27

Egyptian Streets20 November 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Sisi to Attend Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony

Farah Rafik20 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Defeats Belgium 2-1 in World Cup Friendly

Amina Zaineldine18 November 2022
Read More