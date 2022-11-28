Step Saudi 2022 Technology Festival is Back in Riyadh

As technology continues to expand into uncharted territory, Step Saudi remains ahead of the tide.

As Saudi Arabia’s leading technology and startup festival, Step Saudi brings together global tech audiences, investors, brands, digital enthusiasts, and government officials over the course of a two-day event. Hosted by Step, a new media company that has hosted over 200 events, the festival remains one of the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) largest and most established startup conferences.

Step Saudi 2022 will take place on 12 and 13 December at the Arena Riyadh, giving Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands an opportunity to showcase their products and services to over 3,000 consumers and investors from across the globe.

“Technology plays a key role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 [and] Step Saudi will play a vital role in supporting this vision,” notes Ray Dargham, Chief Executive Officer of Step.

“With this year’s event set to be our best yet – we are pleased to be working with some of the top decision-makers and startups. The event offers a platform for them to come together to shape the future of technology, e-commerce, digital, fintech and others across the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia].”

This year’s event will comprise of five cornerstone tracks, including fintech, future innovations, digital media and marketing, startups and venture capital, and wellness technology. These tracks include discussions ranging from e-commerce to artificial intelligence, and hosting top speakers in each respective field.

Notable names include Rakan Alrashed from Access Bridge Venture, Professor Nabeel Koshak, Saudi Venture Capital Company, Amal Dokhan, Majid Al Futtaim and many others.

Given Saudi Arabia’s unique position as the world’s fastest-growing economy in 2022, the market is a perfect and lucrative opportunity for many up-and-coming companies to raise capital and scale successfully.

In collaboration with Egyptian Streets, Step offers readers the opportunity to unlock a 20 percent discount on MasterPass tickets with the code EGYSTREETS20. Find out more on Step Saudi’s website by clicking here.

