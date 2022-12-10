News

Morocco First African, Arab Nation to Reach World Cup Semi-Finals

Photo Credit: The Sundaily

The Moroccan National Football Team made history in Qatar on 10 December after beating Portugal to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a 1-0 victory, Morocco has become the first ever African and Arab nation to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Youssef En-Nesyri headed the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute, handing Morocco the historic victory.

Although Portugal piled up pressure during the game’s second half, with Cristiano Ronaldo as a second-half substitute, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou shone in several stunning saves.

Bounou has been elected Man of the Match for the second time in a row after the match against Spain, following an outstanding performance in both games.

Morocco had already made history on 6 December after beating Spain in a penalty shootout, becoming the first Arab and third African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The North African team will face the winner of tonight’s European heavyweight clash between England and France on Wednesday, 14 December.

Egypt’s Inflation Rate Rises to 18.7%, Highest in 5 Years: CAPMAS



