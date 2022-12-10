Morocco First African, Arab Nation to Reach World Cup Semi-Finals

The Moroccan National Football Team made history in Qatar on 10 December after beating Portugal to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a 1-0 victory, Morocco has become the first ever African and Arab nation to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Youssef En-Nesyri headed the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute, handing Morocco the historic victory.

History. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

Although Portugal piled up pressure during the game’s second half, with Cristiano Ronaldo as a second-half substitute, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou shone in several stunning saves.

Bounou has been elected Man of the Match for the second time in a row after the match against Spain, following an outstanding performance in both games.

Morocco had already made history on 6 December after beating Spain in a penalty shootout, becoming the first Arab and third African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The North African team will face the winner of tonight’s European heavyweight clash between England and France on Wednesday, 14 December.

