Egypt’s Population to Reach 160 million by 2050, IDSC Reports

Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced on Monday, 12 December that Egypt’s population is expected to reach 160 million inhabitants by 2050.

In a report titled ‘The World in 2050: What will it look like?’, the IDSC explained that the world population is expected to reach 9.74 billion people.

According to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the country’s population was recorded at 104 million in October 2022.

CAPMAS recorded a 750,000 spike in the country’s total population over six months in 2022, growing from approximately 103,000,000 to 103,750,000.

The same rise was recorded last year, reaching 750,000 from April 2021 to December 2021.

In 2020, Egypt also recorded an increase of one million in the span of eight months. Similarly, a rise by the same number was recorded in 2016 over six months.

“Overpopulation is a national security matter,” President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi explained in a statement in 2021.

In the fight against overpopulation, the Ministry of Social Solidarity launched a campaign in 2018 called Etnen Kefaya (Two is Enough), which promoted the idea of stopping at two children per family.

A second campaign was also launched in February 2022: the National Family Development Project, which aims to curb the population increase in a bid to lessen the cost of living.

