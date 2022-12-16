News

UK’s Conservative Party Appoints Ex-Minister Mohamed Mansour as Senior Treasurer

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that Egyptian billionaire and former minister under ex-President Hosni Mubarak, Mohamed Mansour, will be one of their senior fundraisers for the Conservative Party before the next election.

The Conservative Party initially denied Mansour’s position, insisting that he was “not the treasurer,” reports the Guardian.

However, party sources later revealed that he served in a different capacity as “the senior treasurer,” a role which entailed fundraising for the next general election due to take place no later than January 2025.

“It is a great honour and privilege to have been appointed as senior treasurer of the Conservative party and a member of the treasurer’s team of the party,” Mansour said in a statement confirming his appointment.

“The prime minister is making the hard choices that are necessary during a tough period for the country and, as a proud British citizen, I look forward to working with the team to support the party and the country.”

Sunak received backlash from the announcement.

Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds criticised the decision, saying: “Just when you think the Conservatives have reached the depths of slime and scandal, we have this: a billionaire who served in Hosni Mubarak’s authoritarian administration now in charge of soliciting donations, to fill the vacuum left by people quitting this disorganised and ineffective government.”

Unatrac, Mansour’s company, has given the party more than GBP 600,000 (EGP 18 million). As the owner of his family’s investment company Man Capital, he was also awarded a position on the UK government’s advisory investment council last year.

In 1975, Mansour established General Motors dealerships in Egypt. He later grew to be one of the company’s largest distributors globally, serving as Egypt’s Minister of Transportation from 2006 to 2009, under late president Hosni Mubarak.

