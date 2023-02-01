Cirque du Soleil’s OVO is Coming to Egypt for the First Time

The world-renowned Cirque du Soleil’s OVO is coming to Cairo for its Egyptian premiere in March 2023, announced Egyptian creative agency Dino Activations.

OVO is a colorful ode to the beauty of nature and biodiversity, featuring some of the circus’ most popular flagship tricks. Its diversity extends to the vibrant ensemble bringing the show to life: with a cast comprising 100 performers from 25 countries, the performance is the largest of the company’s shows to be performed in Egypt.

Founded in 1984 as a group of 20 street performers in Montreal, Canada, Cirque du Soleil has since grown into the world’s largest contemporary circus show producer, employing 1300 artists from nearly fifty countries. To date, the company’s shows have been performed in over sixty countries, attracting more than 200 million spectators worldwide.

OVO is Cirque du Soleil’s 25th production. Created in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary in 2009, it now counts among its most beloved and has been performed over 2000 times to the delight of audiences in twenty six countries.

Founder and Chairman of Dino Activations, Mohamed Amer, expressed the agency’s commitment to “bringing the world’s most popular and largest circus performances to Egyptians, providing them with spectacular productions full of joy and buzzing experiences.”

Dino Activations is an Egyptian brand activation agency. Established in 2010, the agency works to bring international entertainment experiences to Egypt, including a recent production of Disney on Ice.

OVO will be performed twice a day at the Cairo International Stadium in Nasr City, from 8 to 11 March, and again from 14 to 19 March.

Tickets can be purchased through Tazkarti. Prices range from EGP 800 to 4500, and early bird registration has been extended to Sunday, 5 February for a 20 percent discount on all tickets.

