Celebrating Female Friendships: ‘Galentine’s Day’ Gift Guide from Local Egyptian Brands

“Nearly everything I know about love, I have learnt from my long-term friendships with women,” writes Dolly Alderton in her book ‘Everything I Know About Love’ (2018).

February is known as the month of love, and while Valentine’s Day can seem like it is a day exclusively for romantic love and couples—Galentine’s Day proves otherwise.

Typically celebrated on 13 February—the day before Valentine’s—Galentine’s Day, a celebration which originates from American sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009), is all about celebrating and honoring female friendships.

Whether it is through a Galentine’s Day brunch or bash, a movie marathon at home, or the simplest of gift exchanges, here are some gift ideas to spoil the ‘gals’ with from local Egyptian brands.

Silk Pillowcase — ‘Self the Brand’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF (@self_thebrand)

Customized Makeup and Toiletry Bags — ‘BambBam’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BamBam (@bambam.andfamily)

Winter Fur Mules — ‘By Pavo’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAVO (@bypavo)

Skin Care Bundle — ‘Godly Pride’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godly Pride ™ (@godlypride_)

Monthly Planner — ‘Heya Tria’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heya Tria Co. (@heya_tria)

Winter Candle Bumble — ‘Amcandles’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amcandles (@amcandl)

Flowers — ‘Daily Bloom’ or any street vendor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bloom (@dailybloom.eg)

