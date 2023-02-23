Arts & Culture

Backstreet Boys Scheduled to Perform in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE this Spring

Photo credit: Arab News

The Backstreet Boys, one of the United States’ most recognizable boy bands, are set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later in May 2023 as part of their “DNA World Tour”.

They are scheduled to perform in Egypt on 1 May, at Zed East in New Cairo.

In an Instagram post, event organizers Live Nation expressed their excitement. “We are so excited to announce the Middle Eastern, African, and Indian leg of the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour! Between the first and the 19th of May, Backstreet Boys will be performing in seven countries including Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation Middle East (@livenationme)

While prebooking for the concerts are open, the ticket prices have yet to be announced. Users can prebook on the Live Nation website.

For 29 years, the Backstreet Boys remain staples of the pop music scene and one of its most influential bands. Hitting the charts at number one several times over, the Backstreet Boys have earned countless awards and broken countless records with their live performances. According to Live Nation, they have been recognized as the “best-selling boy band in history.”

Earlier in 2019, the band released its Grammy nominated 10th studio album “DNA” with RCA Records. Debuting at number one, it soon became a critically acclaimed and chart topping album with several hits, including the memorable single ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.’

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ was also the band’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in a decade, charting in over 22 countries worldwide.

El Gouna Film Festival Returns for Sixth Edition After One-Year Hiatus

Arts & Culture
