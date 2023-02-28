International

Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Villages, Hundreds Injured

Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Villages, Hundreds Injured

Cars burnt by Israeli settlers
Photo credit: CNN

One Palestinian man was killed, and more than 400 were injured, after Israeli settlers set homes, businesses, and cars on fire in the northern town of Huwara, south of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Sunday night.

The attack came after two Israeli brothers from a nearby village were shot dead as they drove through Huwara. The Israeli military is currently searching for the shooter.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank as “actions of terror”. According to CNN, the IDF detained eight people who were linked to the attacks in Huwara, some of whom have since been released.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he held the Israeli government responsible and described the violence as “terrorist acts carried out by Israeli settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces”.

“Gravely concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank, particularly the violence witnessed in the past 24 hrs in Huwwara,” tweeted Tor Wennesland, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

Wennesland also urged both sides to address the core issues driving the conflict.

On Sunday, Israeli and Palestinian officials had pledged to reduce tensions and violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, during a summit hosted in Jordan.

Nearly 2.9 million Palestinians and 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank. Since the beginning of 2023, the Israeli-Palestinian violence has claimed the lives of 63 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Hewar: Will Egypt’s Latest Interactive Platform Involve Egyptians in the Decision-making Process?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in International

58 Dead, 20 Injured in Migrant Shipwreck off Southern Coast of Italy

Amina Abdel-Halim26 February 2023
Read More

At Least 5 Dead, 15 Injured in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Amina Abdel-Halim19 February 2023
Read More

Messi and the Bisht: a Double Standard Reserved Uniquely for the Arab World?

Amina Zaineldine22 December 2022
Read More

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

90 World Leaders to Attend COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat10 October 2022
Read More

How Powerful is the Egyptian Passport?

Shereif Barakat2 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics

Shereif Barakat25 September 2022
Read More

USA Returns 16 “Priceless” Stolen Ancient Artifacts To Egypt

Shereif Barakat10 September 2022
Read More