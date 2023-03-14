RiseUp Summit’s 10th Edition at the Grand Egyptian Museum: What You Need to Know

RiseUp Summit, the largest entrepreneurial event in the Middle East, is taking place at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). From 16 to 18 March, over 150 startups, 250 speakers from around the world, and over 40 workshops, this year’s event is coming under the theme ‘Stay Real.’

“Reaching high, breaking the mold, and testing the rules brought forth by the experts of the past,” the 2023 RiseUp team states on the website. “But we don’t just make things happen by dreaming big, we make things happen by #StayingReal! This year, we’re hyper-focused on reality. We’re showing the world that reality yields more fruit than fantasy.”

Through the past decade, startups have been the focal point of RiseUp Summit. This year, the event will feature personalized exhibition booths, expert office hours, investor matchmaking opportunities, and talent matchmaking to benefit every startup.

“Over the course of 10 years, RiseUp was able to attract 5,000 investors, and Egyptian startups were able to raise about USD 3.5 billion (EGP 108 billion), which contributed to boosting foreign investment in Egypt,” explained Abdelhamid Sharara, founder and CEO of RiseUp.

With over 15,000 attendees from 60 countries around the world, the annual event will host over 400 investment and networking opportunities, as well as countless activities and workshops to participate in.

This year, the event will also host talks and debates on trending topics, including artificial intelligence (AI) and art, the importance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the future of CX (customer experience). There will also be the three stages: the Capital Stage, for those interested in fundraising and investment; the Creative Stage, for cultures and the creative economy; and the Tech Stage, for emerging technologies.

From fintech experts and investment bankers to storytellers and creatives, the event will feature notable speakers such as, Vice President MENA at Amazon, Ronaldo Mouchawar; director at DreamWorks, Chris Copeland; Manager of Content at LinkedIn, Socially Nina; Egypt’s Country Director – MENA Startups and Geo-expansion director at Google, Hisham El Nazer; Mohamed Diab, Screenwriter, Director, and producer; among many others.

