Egypt Defeats Malawi 2-0 in Qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations

Photo Credit: King Fut Official Twitter Account @King_Fut

Egypt’s National Football Team defeated Malawi by two goals to none in the third round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) on Friday, 24 March.

From the outset, Egypt had a dominant lead, with Liverpool and Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah scoring the opening goal against Malawi in the 20th minute of the match. VfL Wolfsburg forward Omar Marmoush doubled Egypt’s lead in the first minute of the stoppage time of the first half.

The Pharaohs’ win put them in the top spot in Group D of the qualifiers with six points to Malawi’s three.

Early last year Egypt missed out on breaking their own record and winning their eighth AFCON title after a grueling final against Senegal, in which Sadio Mané’s men came out on top in a penalty shootout.

Egypt will face Malawi again next Tuesday, 28 March in the fourth round of the AFCON qualifiers.

World Bank and Egypt Agree on a New $7 Billion Five-Year Plan to Support Egypt’s Development

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

