Egypt Defeats Malawi 2-0 in Qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt’s National Football Team defeated Malawi by two goals to none in the third round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) on Friday, 24 March.

From the outset, Egypt had a dominant lead, with Liverpool and Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah scoring the opening goal against Malawi in the 20th minute of the match. VfL Wolfsburg forward Omar Marmoush doubled Egypt’s lead in the first minute of the stoppage time of the first half.

Starting the move then finishing it 👏 Mohamed Salah’s goal for Egypt’s opener against Malawi 👑pic.twitter.com/q52ebOpjfT — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) March 24, 2023

The Pharaohs’ win put them in the top spot in Group D of the qualifiers with six points to Malawi’s three.

Early last year Egypt missed out on breaking their own record and winning their eighth AFCON title after a grueling final against Senegal, in which Sadio Mané’s men came out on top in a penalty shootout.

Egypt will face Malawi again next Tuesday, 28 March in the fourth round of the AFCON qualifiers.

