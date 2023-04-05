Former Tourism Minister Khaled El-Enany Nominated as UNESCO Director-General

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced nominating former Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Enany for the post of director-general of the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the duration of 2025 to 2029.

The announcement came at a press conference held in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on Wednesday 5 April.

El-Enany thanked the Egyptian government for his nomination, and highlighted his pride and honor to be putting his academic and executive experiences to serve UNESCO and its goals.

“This nomination is a huge responsibility, especially in light of UNESCO’s role and mission at this stage in human history, in which it suffers from unprecedented challenges,” said El-Enany.

El-Enany served as Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities from March 2016 to December 2019. When the ministries of Tourism and Antiquities were combined, he became Minister of Tourism and Antiquities from December 2019 to August 2022.

His most notable achievements as minister include supervising the Pharaoh’s Golden Parade and The Sphinx Avenue Parade, inaugurating 20 museums, restoring 45 archeological sites, and repatriating over 23,000 smuggled artifacts from more than 20 countries.

Subscribe to our newsletter