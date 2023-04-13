Private Sector‘s Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day Holidays from 20 to 25 April

Egypt’s Ministry of Manpower announced Wednesday that Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day holidays will be from Thursday 20 April to Tuesday 25 April for private sector employees.

On Tuesday 11 April, Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the public sector holiday will fall from 20 to 25 April. The announcement of the combination of private and public sector holidays followed soon after, on Wednesday April 12.

The statement highlighted that, through this decision, the ministry aims to combine the holidays of Egypt’s public and private sectors.

Eid al Fitr is the holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, while Sinai Liberation Day marks the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Sinai in 1982.

