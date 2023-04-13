News

Private Sector‘s Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day Holidays from 20 to 25 April

Private Sector‘s Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day Holidays from 20 to 25 April

Photo credit: Egyptian Ministry of Manpower’s Facebook page

Egypt’s Ministry of Manpower announced Wednesday that Eid Al Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day holidays will be from Thursday 20 April to Tuesday 25 April for private sector employees.

On Tuesday 11 April, Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the public sector holiday will fall from 20 to 25 April. The announcement of the combination of private and public sector holidays followed soon after, on Wednesday April 12.

The statement highlighted that, through this decision, the ministry aims to combine the holidays of Egypt’s public and private sectors.

Eid al Fitr is the holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, while Sinai Liberation Day marks the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Sinai in 1982.

Egypt’s Sisi Meets UAE Leader Amid Growing Economic Challenges
National Museum of Egyptian Civilization to Establish Audio Tour Guide System

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

