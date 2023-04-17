5 Eco-Lodges Across Egypt For a Serene Vacation

Across Egypt is a smattering of campsites and ecolodges, some of which are located near protectorates, that offer tourists an opportunity to reconnect with nature while still being environmentally friendly. Built with sustainably-sourced materials and traditional techniques, these ecolodges are gaining popularity as a means to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and experience a more simple form of living.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been making a concerted effort in promoting ecotourism within the country, with one of the initiatives being the launch of a campaign Eco Egypt. The campaign has as one of its aims to encourage ecotourism by boosting adventure and leisure trips while maintaining the ecosystem. One of the means through which the country is boosting ecotourism is by spotlighting its many eco-lodges. But what exactly is an eco-lodge? Eco-lodges are environmentally-friendly accommodations built with the intent of ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding environment.

Here are five eco-lodges to visit in Egypt.

Deep South Eco-Lodge & Dive Club – Marsa Allam

The Deep South Diving Club & Eco-Lodge, which was established in 2007, is about 14 km from Marsa Allam, in Um Tondoba Bay. The lodge, which was founded by Karim Nour, organizes a number of undersea adventures while still minding the marine ecosystem. It’s also home to Egypt’s first independent music and camping festival, 3ALganoob – which sees a string of musicians performing with nature as their stage. Deep South Eco-lodge is for the adventurous with its executions including diving with sharks (the hammerhead, and the oceanic whitetip shark); and for the faint-hearted, spotting dolphins, kite-surfing, snorkeling, and desert excursions can be arranged.

To book, call +20 111 181 2277 or visit the website.

Eco Nubia – Nubia

Winning the Traveller Review Award in 2023 by Booking.com, Eco Nubia boasts of awe-inspiring vistas and a return to nature. The lodge was lauded by Egypt’s Ministry of Environment for its ecological and sustainable practices, and it was recognized by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for being one of the top start-ups in the sustainable tourism industry.

Located in Aswan, Eco Nubia merges heritage with a sojourn immersed in nature. The lodges are old community homes, no longer in use, that were transformed into accommodations using sustainable materials – rock and mud – with the intent of encouraging the locals of the area to pick traditional building techniques. A range of activities is available to guests including canoeing, tours to learn about local cultures, hiking, and fishing.

To learn more, visit the website.

Taziry Ecovillages – Siwa

Siwa is home to both cold and hot springs, the most famous of which is Cleopatra’s pool – believed to be where the queen once swam. Somewhat secluded, part of Siwa’s charm is its inaccessibility, in contrast to other tourist spots. The design and construction of Taziry Ecovillages is an incorporation into the surrounding environment, almost becoming an extension of the area, with some of the rooms being carved out of the mountains. The lodges were built using traditional techniques from the locale. Comprising 30 rooms, both suites and chalets, their construction was done through a method known as Karshif, which removes the need for air conditioning, and rather allows guests to enjoy the natural breeze.

The soft brown and red hues of the décor coupled with the natural breeze to cool its visitors makes this the ideal spot to reconnect with nature. The food at the location is sourced from the lodge’s organic farm with the drinking water being extracted from the spring (and filtered).

To learn more, visit the website.

Al Tarfa Lodge – Dakhla

Al Tarfa Lodge, which has won several awards over the years and made it to the Conde Nast Hot list in 2009, is located in Dakhla Oasis. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding villages for its design, the lodge was built using traditional methods with local materials. The rooms, which are each unique, merge modern with classic, adding a twinge of luxury. Due to its somewhat isolated location, this lodge is an optimal option for those looking to take a break from the chaos of daily life.

To learn more, visit the website.

Dar Dahab – Dahab

Owned and run by a Swiss-Egyptian family, Dar Dahab is located, as the name suggests, in Dahab, in the South of Sinai. Built with sustainable materials, the ecolodge’s architecture was modelled in harmony with the locale’s aesthetic. It was founded in 2010, and offers the choice between studios, one-bedroom apartments, or a two-bedroom apartment. The design, created from locally-sourced material, includes elements made of salt bricks taken from Siwa – which are thought to positively boost the mood.

To learn more, visit the website.

Subscribe to our newsletter