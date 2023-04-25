Mountain view - egypt
News

Ceasefire Begins in Sudan, Fear of Breach as Gunshots Heard

mm
Ceasefire Begins in Sudan, Fear of Breach as Gunshots Heard

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

 

Gunshots were heard on Tuesday, 25 April amid a 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan which began at midnight, raising concerns over the integrity of the truce.

The nationwide ceasefire, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, is the fourth attempt at reducing tensions and pausing fighting, as previous attempts have been unsuccessful.

Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), residents of Khartoum said they heard gunshots and explosions in the capital, as well as planes flying overhead. A witness who spoke to Reuters also reported hearing gunfire on Tuesday after fighting had reportedly calmed down overnight.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) released two statements accusing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of violating the ceasefire. The first statement referenced SAF airplanes flying over Khartoum and the shelling of RSF positions, while the second accused the SAF of attacking RSF forces stationed in the presidential palace. The SAF is yet to respond.

Both sides had made similar statements announcing the initiation of the ceasefire around midnight.

In a brief statement announcing the truce, the US State Department said that “the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners, and Sudanese civilian stakeholders, to assist in the creation of a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan.”

This comes in the context of ongoing evacuation efforts to repatriate foreign civilians and diplomats, including Egyptians.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed on Monday, 24 April the death of Mohamed Al Gharawy, who served as administrative assistant at the Egyptian embassy in Sudan. The statement did not mention the details of his killing, nor did it name a perpetrator.

What is happening in Sudan?

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — a paramilitary group that operated as a militia during the height of the Darfur conflict but was recently incorporated with the formal military — have been engaged in combat since early on Saturday, 15 April, in Sudan.

The RSF posted a video of Egyptian soldiers who had “surrendered” themselves in Merowe on Saturday afternoon. The video depicts several men sitting on the ground and wearing Egyptian army fatigues.

As a result of the coordination efforts carried out with Sudanese parties and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Egyptian troops had already arrived at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and urged opposing forces to prioritise dialogue and national consensus while upholding the interests of the Sudanese people.

Egyptian Red Crescent Establishes Hub for Relief and Emergency Services in Sudan
Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Confirms Killing of Member of Egyptian Embassy Staff in Sudan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and an assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs and a social media officer at Mada Masr. In his free time, he likes to go skateboarding, play some chess, read a book, write bad poetry, or play Football Manager. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Red Crescent Establishes Hub for Relief and Emergency Services in Sudan

Egyptian Streets25 April 2023
Read More

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Confirms Killing of Member of Egyptian Embassy Staff in Sudan

Amina Zaineldine24 April 2023
Read More

Egyptian Ambassador Denies Killing of Assistant Military Attaché in Sudan

Farah Rafik24 April 2023
Read More

Egypt Increases Social Protection Budget by 49% to EGP 529.7 Billion

Marina Makary24 April 2023
Read More

Egypt Begins Evacuation of Egyptians in Sudan

Egyptian Streets23 April 2023
Read More

Egypt Allocates EGP 45 Billion For Local Wheat Purchases

Farah Rafik23 April 2023
Read More

Foreign Ministry Instructs Egyptians In Sudan on Evacuation, Reveals Embassy Member Injured

Omar Auf23 April 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Coordinates with Counterparts for Evacuation of Foreign Citizens in Sudan

Egyptian Streets22 April 2023
Read More