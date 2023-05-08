A Whole New World: Egypt’s Unique Scuba Diving Destinations

In the turquoise waters of Egypt’s Red Sea, patient and flat,scuba divers cross into a magical world unknown: where the mangroves rise and the corals graze. With its abundant marine life, famous wrecks, and colorful reefs—the Red Sea is a diver’s dream.

The magnificent underwater world of the Red Sea attracts locals and visitors alike, offering dive sites suitable for all levels of experience. Described as a ‘scuba diving paradise,’ Egypt offers unmatched diving destinations and experiences for those who dare wonder.

From night-dives to morning-dives, experience the plethora of marine life, vibrant reefs, and crystal blue waters of the Red Sea in these six destinations.

Ras Mohammed National Park, Sharm El Sheikh

Located about 20 kilometers south of Sharm El Sheikh, Ras Mohamed is a diving haven. For beginners, Ras Um Sid is a great site with a shallow bay, with stunning coral formations and rare fish species. For advanced divers, Ras Mohammed has some of the best wreck diving, including the SS Thistlegorm, a British ship that was sunk by Germans in WWII, Dunraven, and Kingston.

Soma Bay, Safaga

With coral pinnacles that stretch endlessly along the coast, Safaga offers some of the most diverse diving experiences in Egypt. Divers choose Safaga as a destination to enjoy the underwater worlds of Abu Kafan Reef, the Panorama Reef, Ras Umm Hesiwa,and Sharm El-Naga. Aside from the colorful reefs, there are also impressive wrecks, such as the Salem Express wreck, to discover.

Marsa Shagara, Marsa Allam



Offering one of the richest and most pristine diving experiences, this coastal city is a diver’s delight. There are several spots perfect for diving, including Elphinstone Reef, Daedalus Reef, Abu Dabbab, and Dolphin House Reef.

Hamata, Deep South



Pristine, secluded, and remote is the small town of Hamata, which offers nearly 35 diving sites, including St. John’s, the Fury Shoals, and Rocky Island, as well as over 80 types of corals to discover. The site is more suitable for more experienced and advanced divers because of the strong wind and currents.

Brother Islands, El Qusair



Located roughly 70 kilometers from Al-Qusair—one of the top diving destinations in Egypt—El Ikhwa Islands (The Brother Islands) are considered one of the best diving spots in the world. From big sharks to colorful coral reefs, these two small offshore islands have it all.

Dahab



Dahab’s location as a diving site precedes it. This getaway island offers some of the most famous spots for diving, including the Blue Hole, the Canyon, and Eel Garden. Many beginners often opt to start their diving journey in Dahab due to the amount of diving school options.

