Mountain view - egypt
Buzz

Pumping Blood: 5 Spots in Egypt for Thrill-Seekers

mm
Pumping Blood: 5 Spots in Egypt for Thrill-Seekers

Skydiving with a Pyramids’ bird eye view?

For most people in Cairo—and beyond—escaping the mundane outings of confined malls and restaurants is a breath of fresh air. Choosing to venture in stimulating activities from time to time has been proven to have health benefits, such as increasing the acceleration of blood flow to the muscles and brain.

For those who dare step out of their comfort zones and test their limits, Egypt offers a wide range of activities that put courage to test. From rock climbing to skydiving, here are some of the places that offer activities for the thrill-seekers—though not for the faint-hearted.

SkyDive Pharaohs

Experience the thrill of a lifetime while overlooking Egypt’s heritage at SkyDive Pharaohs. SkyDive Pharaohs is the first official aerial sports provider in Egypt, where the sky is certainly not the limit. The place also offers solo skydiving courses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skydive Pharaohs (@skydive_pharaohs)


Basecamp
Dedicated to encouraging people of all ages to connect with the outdoor world, Basecamp is an adventure park and glamping haven. From hiking trails and rope obstacles to yoga, Basecamp where tranquility and adventure collide. The space is located in Il Monte Galala—the first of its kind in Egypt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basecamp Egypt (@basecampegypt)

Mario’s High Ropes
In the heart of Mokattam—one of Cairo’s highest points—is Mario’s High Ropes, which offers high and low ropes’ activities, rock climbing, and zip-lining. The place is located near Saint Samaan the Tanner Monastery.


Sky Park
Considered Egypt’s biggest zipline and adventure park, Sky Park is only for those who are up to a challenge. Located in Sheikh Zayed, the adventure hub has obstacle courses that are suitable for children as well, who have their own special routes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky Park (@skypark.fun)

Adventure Park
Located near Al Rehab city in New Cairo, Adventure Park is an adventure mayhem. The activities there are suitable for different ages, ranging from trampolines to younger-aged kids to rock climbing and high rope activities for adults.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adventure Park (@adventureparkeg)

4 Bookstores in Heliopolis for All Book Lovers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Buzz

4 Bookstores in Heliopolis for All Book Lovers

Omar Auf9 May 2023
Read More

The Stories Behind Egypt’s Most Haunted Houses

Dina Khadr7 May 2023
Read More

A Guide to South Sinai’s Beach Getaways

Amina Abdel-Halim5 May 2023
Read More

Disco Misr’s Track for Adidas’ Regional Campaign is Testament to Egypt’s Burgeoning Music Scene

Dina Khadr3 May 2023
Read More

Young Egyptians Create Viral Campaign Against Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

Marina Makary1 May 2023
Read More

Paw Escape: 5 Dog Boarding Centers and Kennels in Cairo

Farah Rafik27 April 2023
Read More

Why Egyptian Series Taghyeer Gaw Sparked Debate on Social Media

Amina Abdel-Halim20 April 2023
Read More

Egyptian Arabic: A Mosaic of Languages and Dialects

Amina Abdel-Halim14 April 2023
Read More