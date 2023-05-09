Pumping Blood: 5 Spots in Egypt for Thrill-Seekers

Skydiving with a Pyramids’ bird eye view?

For most people in Cairo—and beyond—escaping the mundane outings of confined malls and restaurants is a breath of fresh air. Choosing to venture in stimulating activities from time to time has been proven to have health benefits, such as increasing the acceleration of blood flow to the muscles and brain.

For those who dare step out of their comfort zones and test their limits, Egypt offers a wide range of activities that put courage to test. From rock climbing to skydiving, here are some of the places that offer activities for the thrill-seekers—though not for the faint-hearted.

SkyDive Pharaohs

Experience the thrill of a lifetime while overlooking Egypt’s heritage at SkyDive Pharaohs. SkyDive Pharaohs is the first official aerial sports provider in Egypt, where the sky is certainly not the limit. The place also offers solo skydiving courses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skydive Pharaohs (@skydive_pharaohs)



Basecamp

Dedicated to encouraging people of all ages to connect with the outdoor world, Basecamp is an adventure park and glamping haven. From hiking trails and rope obstacles to yoga, Basecamp where tranquility and adventure collide. The space is located in Il Monte Galala—the first of its kind in Egypt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basecamp Egypt (@basecampegypt)

Mario’s High Ropes

In the heart of Mokattam—one of Cairo’s highest points—is Mario’s High Ropes, which offers high and low ropes’ activities, rock climbing, and zip-lining. The place is located near Saint Samaan the Tanner Monastery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Ropes Zipline Egypt (@mario.high.ropes.team)



Sky Park

Considered Egypt’s biggest zipline and adventure park, Sky Park is only for those who are up to a challenge. Located in Sheikh Zayed, the adventure hub has obstacle courses that are suitable for children as well, who have their own special routes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Park (@skypark.fun)

Adventure Park

Located near Al Rehab city in New Cairo, Adventure Park is an adventure mayhem. The activities there are suitable for different ages, ranging from trampolines to younger-aged kids to rock climbing and high rope activities for adults.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventure Park (@adventureparkeg)

