Egypt’s Museums Will Now Be Open for Free on International Museum Day

Museums are more than just places to document history, they also tell stories. In a world where news and stories are usually documented digitally, it can be a breath of fresh air to be able to experience ancient worlds through real objects: paintings, clothing, statues, and handwritten letters.

To honor the unique experiences that museums offer, Egypt’s Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday, May 17, that all national and art museums will be free on International Museum Day, which takes place on Thursday, May 18.

Nevine El-Kilany, Minister of Culture, said in the statement, “We will celebrate this day through a number of cultural and artistic events to increase public awareness about the significant role that museums play in enhancing artistic appreciation, preserving heritage, and fostering community development.”

Egypt is home to a plethora of museums, each with their own fascinating and immersive exhibitions and displays of history and art.

Museums in Cairo include theTahrir Museum, Mohamed Mahmoud Khalil museum, Mahmoud Mokhtar museum, Hassan Heshmat museum, A’fet Naji Saad Al-Khadem museum, and Naguib Mahfouz museum among many others.

In Alexandria, there is the Mahmoud Said Centre for Museums and the Museum of Fine Arts, and in Giza, there is the Grand Egyptian Museum, Taha Hussein, Mustafa Kamel, Ahmed Shawky, Ayda Abdel-Karim, and Umm Kulthum museums.

In other parts of Egypt, there is El-Nasr Museum for Modern Art in Port Said, the El-Abnoudi Museum for the Hilalian Epic in Qena, and the National Museum in Mansoura.