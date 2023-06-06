News

Egyptian Youtuber Charged in Criminal Court After Public Prosecution Referral

Egypt’s Public Prosecution ordered the referral of Youtuber Heba El-Sayed to the Cairo Criminal Court over charges of human trafficking and child exploitation on 5 June, after she streamed a controversial video with her young children last month.

The prosecution also ordered the arrest of her son and husband, and charged them with helping and abiding El-Sayed’s actions.

El-Sayed’s son is accused of helping her by broadcasting her videos to increase viewership and generate profits, and her husband of assisting in managing the social media accounts and profiting from the views.

El-Sayed, otherwise known as ‘Umm Ziad w Heba’ (Ziad and Heba’s Mother) released a video early last month claiming that she walked in on her teenage son and daughter engaging in sexual activity.

The video, which featured El-Sayed sitting alongside her two teenage children, caused a wave of shock and outrage on social media channels.

The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) and several lawyers and children’s rights advocates filed official complaints against El-Sayed, which led to her arrest and ordered investigations.

The Public Prosecution strongly condemned the behavior and emphasized the importance of using social media responsibility and cautiously.

Egypt Surpasses 1.35 Million Tourists Milestone in April 2023

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

