Wafd Party Leader Abdel-Sanad Yamama Announces Candidacy for Egyptian Presidency

Al-Wafd Party leader, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, has announced his official candidacy for the upcoming Egyptian presidential elections. Yamama is the first candidate to declare running for the elections.

The candidate has attained the support of 90 percent of the liberal party’s high committee, securing the first stage of running for office. Yamama has appointed senator and Al-Wafd’s party secretary-general, Yasser El-Hodaiby, as his official media spokesperson.

The deadline for opening Egypt’s presidential elections’ candidacy is 3 December 2023.

According to article 140 of the Egyptian constitution, the Egyptian presidential election procedures must begin at least 120 days before the end of the current presidential term, and the results must be announced at least 30 days before the end of the period.

In a recent interview with journalist Mostafa Bakry, Yamama stressed that he is keen on addressing human rights issues in Egypt. The candidate also explained that his presidential agenda will be announced once completed and reviewed by members of the party.

A lawyer and international law professor, Yamama was elected as Al-Wafd’s party leader in March 2022, after being a member of the party since 2004.

The liberal opposition party, established in 1919 and revived in 1978 after being disbanded in 1953, has long advocated for liberal democracy and free enterprise.

Yamama is not the first candidate from Al-Wafd Party to announce candidacy: in 2005, late leader Numaan Gomaa ran against former President Hosni Mubarak, securing a third-place finish, behind Ayman Nour, who finished in second-place.

Sitting president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won the 2018 presidential elections, securing the second term of presidency in Egypt with 97 percent of total votes.

His term is scheduled to end at the end of the year, marking his second.

In 2019, the constitution was amended to grant any presidential figure a six-year term instead of four.

Subscribe to our newsletter