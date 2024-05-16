Egypt Joins International Cancer Agency

On Thursday 16 May, Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population announced that Egypt has become the 29th participating state of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The collaboration between Egypt and IARC will encompass various initiatives, including population-based cancer registration, expanded participation in international consortia, and primary prevention research on modifiable risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and tobacco use.

“We are excited to collaborate with Egypt on crucial initiatives such as cancer registration, epidemiology, and prevention research, leveraging our combined expertise to advance cancer control and improve public health outcomes,” said IARC Director Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass.

“Egypt’s membership in IARC marks a significant step towards strengthening global efforts in cancer research and prevention.”

Egypt faces a substantial cancer burden, with an estimated 150,500 new cancer cases and 95,000 cancer-related deaths in 2022.

The three most common cancer types affecting both genders are liver, breast, and bladder cancer. Egypt’s large population size poses unique challenges in addressing this public health concern.

However, the country’s Presidential initiatives, such as the “100 Million Healthy Lives” program, have demonstrated a governmental effort to enhance cancer prevention and treatment.