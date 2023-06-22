Netflix Unveils Trailer for ‘Unknown: The Lost Pyramid’ Taking Place in Saqqara

On 20 June, Netflix released the trailer for its new film ‘Unknown: The Lost Pyramid’ as the first installment in their new documentary series, ‘Unknown.’

The documentary, set to premier on 3 July, will follow two renowned Egyptian archaeologists trying to uncover the secrets of a new archaeological site in Saqqara — the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king.

‘Unknown: The Lost Pyramid’ features an experienced line-up. It stars Former Minister of State for Antiquities of Egypt Zahi Hawass, and his protégé, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri.

Directed by Max Solomon, the first installment of a four-part docuseries will show the two archaeologists competing against one another to see who will be first to make a big discovery at the new site. Both have their eyes set on the secrets of potentially untouched tombs.

‘Unknown’ is set to premiere weekly, with each addition featuring explorations of lesser known aspects of the world — from technology to historic sites — alongside industry pioneers and experts.

The other installments in the series will be ‘Unknown: Killer Robots,’ which will focus on the hidden dangers of artificial intelligence; ‘Unknown: Cave of Bones,’ featuring a trip to South Africa’s Cradle of Humanity; and ‘Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine,’ which centers on NASA engineers and their new James Webb Space Telescope.

All the films were produced with the Story Syndicate production company.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter