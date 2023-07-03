News

Egypt’s Interior Ministry Denies Officer’s Involvement in Fatal New Cairo Runover

Image Credit: Xinhua

Egypt’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) issued a statement on Sunday, 2 July, denying the involvement and responsibility of a police officer in the fatal runover in the Madinaty residential compound in Eastern Cairo.

The incident, the news of which has been widely circulating on social media, involved an unknown driver running over a pedestrian family of five. The crash resulted in the death of the mother and severe injuries to the father and three children.

Egyptian security forces have arrested the responsible individual after the Cairo Security Directorate received a report of the incident in one of the compounds in New Cairo.

The MOI’s statement denied the validity of claims on social media identifying the perpetrator as a police officer.

A team was rushed to the scene, and found that the mother, Basma Hasanein, who worked as a pharmacist died instantly due to a brain hemorrhage. The father, Hamdan Zaky, who works as a veterinarian, alongside his three children, aged 11, 10, and seven, was severely injured with various fractures and wounds.

The driver allegedly ran over the family after a verbal altercation between him and the father. The Public Prosecution has been ordered to investigate the incident and take the necessary legal measures, but they have yet to make a statement on the matter.

There are no further statements at this stage, this is a developing story.

Iranian Tourists to Visit Egypt Within 45 Days

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

