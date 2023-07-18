Musicians’ Syndicate Revokes License for Travis Scott’s Concert in Egypt

The Musicians’ Syndicate of Egypt has revoked the license of American rapper Travis Scott’s upcoming concert, scheduled to take place on 28 July at the Pyramids, according to Al-Ahram.

The move comes in response to rumors of the rapper’s alleged affiliation with Freemasonry, as well as concerns expressed on social media regarding the potential recurrence of a tragic incident similar to the Astroworld Festival, where a crowd stampede led to the tragic loss of ten lives and numerous injuries.

Whether the syndicate’s decision will lead to the cancellation of the concert remains unconfirmed, as neither the Ministry of Culture nor other government entities have issued any statements regarding the matter. Scott might not be bound by the decision, not being a member of the syndicate himself.

The concert, titled ‘Utopia’ and set to take place at the Pyramids’ Sound and Light area, quickly sold out all premium and VIP tickets within 15 minutes of their release.

Amidst the tremendous hype surrounding the concert, a wave of controversy emerged, leading to the labeling of the event as “conflicting with the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” as expressed by Mohamed Abdallah, the official spokesperson of the Musicians’ Syndicate, in a statement on behalf of the Musicians Syndicate.

Abdallah clarified that the decision was influenced by thorough scrutiny of “social media feedback and considering information received by the Musicians Syndicate, including widely circulated images and authenticated details of the artist engaging in unusual rituals during his performance.”

“The syndicate affirms its role as the authority responsible for issuing permits for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture’s Censorship Authority for Artistic Works,” Abdallah continued, emphasizing “the importance of considering security concerns and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts.”

