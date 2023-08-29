Belgian-Egyptian Music Sensation Tamino Announces Concert in Cairo

Belgian-Egyptian music sensation Tamino is set to once again grace Cairo’s concert scene on 22 September. The artist announced on 29 August his upcoming live performance at the American University in Cairo’s Tahrir Campus.

“Ever since our first concert in Egypt a couple of years ago [2019] we’ve been looking forward to playing there again. It truly felt like a homecoming,” he shared through his official Facebook page.

The singer made his mark on the global indie scene with his hit single ‘Habibi’ in 2017. His debut album, ‘Amir,’ was released a year later, garnering a positive reception from music critics and listeners.

Tamino, who is the grandson of renowned late Egyptian singer and movie star Muharram Fouad, gained particular popularity with Egyptians. Following the release of his first album, the BBC described him as “The New Sound Of The Nile” – an homage to his grandfather’s moniker.

Tamino’s return to Cairo comes a year after the release of his sophomore album ‘Sahar’ on 23 September 2022 – an album where the artist explored his roots and newfound passion for the oud.

“My team’s been working hard to make it happen, I’m so happy the stars finally aligned,” expressed Tamino in the Facebook post announcing his upcoming concert.

The doors of the concert will open at 6 PM, with an opening act starting at 8 PM, leading up to Tamino’s performance at 9 PM.

