News

Egypt Denounces Ethiopia’s Latest “Illegal” Filling of GERD

Egypt Denounces Ethiopia’s Latest “Illegal” Filling of GERD

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Photo credit: Arab Center Washington D.C.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry released a statement on 10 September, calling Ethiopia’s “unilateral” filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) reservoir “illegal.”

The statement, which came a few hours after Adis Ababa announced the fourth and final filing of GERD, highlights that the move, which was conducted without reaching an agreement with downstream countries, violates both the 2015 Declaration of Principles as well as international law.

The move represents an escalation in a long-standing water dispute between Ethiopia and its downstream neighbors, Egypt and Sudan. It comes just two weeks after the three nations resumed negotiations following the collapse of African Union-sponsored talks in April 2021.

According to statements made by Egyptian Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam in August, the negotiations, which resumed in Cairo on August 27 following a prolonged impasse, sought to forge an agreement that considers the interests and fears of all three countries.

However, recent developments could “impose a challenge” to the upcoming round of talks in Addis Ababa, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry stated.

Since Ethiopia initiated the project in 2011, the GERD has been a major source of regional contention. Egypt and Sudan are extremely concerned that the USD 4.2 billion project will substantially reduce their allotted Nile water share.

In recent years, the two downstream nations have repeatedly urged Addis Ababa to halt the filling process until a comprehensive agreement regarding its operation is reached.

The Sudanese government has not yet issued a response to Ethiopia’s announcement.

Ethiopia maintains that GERD will not diminish the downstream water flow.

Egypt, a country already suffering from water scarcity, has consistently affirmed its support for the construction of the GERD so long as it does not interfere with its historical claim to a fair share of Nile water.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt Inflation Rate Hits Record-High of 39.7% in August

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Inflation Rate Hits Record-High of 39.7% in August

Shereif Barakat10 September 2023
Read More

G20 Summit: Egypt’s Al-Sisi Participates, African Union Formally Joins as Permanent Member

Farah Rafik9 September 2023
Read More

Over 800 Dead in Morocco Amid 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Egyptian Streets9 September 2023
Read More

Zamalek’s Recent Financial Crises Push the Club into a Precarious Position

Muhammed Kotb8 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian Actor Ahmed Malek Becomes Dior’s Middle Eastern Ambassador

Egyptian Streets7 September 2023
Read More

Cairo Building Collapse Kills Four, Injures Five

Shereif Barakat6 September 2023
Read More

Egypt Resumes Flights to Sudan After Five-Month Hiatus

Marina Makary6 September 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Sisi Warns Against Population Growth, Calls for Family Planning Measures

Muhammed Kotb5 September 2023
Read More