Egyptian Government Resigns, President Orders New Government Formation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced in a statement on Monday afternoon that he had accepted the resignation of the Egyptian cabinet.

In the statement, President Al-Sisi said he had directed current Prime Minister Mostafa Mabdouly to form a new government, indicating that the new cabinet may continue to be led by Madbouly, who was first appointed as Prime Minister in June 2018.

The existing government will continue operating as normal until the new government is formed, said President Al-Sisi in the statement.

In forming the new cabinet, Madbouly has been ordered to focus, among other things, on national security, improving the health and education sectors and promotion of moderate religious discourse.

Madbouly has also been directed to form a government that promotes economic reform and is capable of attracting local and foreign investment growth.

The full statement released by the Egyptian Presidency sets out the following:

“President Al-Sisi tasked Prime Minister Dr. Madbouly with forming a new government with highly qualified, competent and experienced individuals, to achieve a multitude of goals. These goals include, primarily, maintaining the determinants of Egypt’s national security in light of regional and international challenges; prioritizing the development and enhancement of Egyptian citizens, particularly in the fields of health and education; and continuing efforts toward strengthening political engagement.”

“Other key areas of focus include security, stability and counter-terrorism efforts to build on previous achievements in these areas. This is in addition to promoting the dossiers of culture and national awareness and fostering a moderate religious discourse to solidify the concepts of citizenship and societal peace.”

“The President’s directives regarding the formation of the new government also included continuing the economic reform track, with emphasis on attracting and increasing local and foreign investments, encouraging the growth of the private sector, and exerting all efforts to curb the increase in prices and inflation and to monitor markets, within the framework of a comprehensive development of the state’s economic performance in all sectors.”

“The President has assigned the current government to continue as a caretaker government and perform its duties and tasks until a new government is formed.”