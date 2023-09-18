Here Is How You Can Help the Relief Efforts in Libya

The devastation caused by Storm Daniel in eastern Libya has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 11,000 individuals losing their lives, and approximately 30,000 people being displaced. Additionally, the fate of nearly 10,000 individuals remains uncertain.

The storm impacted several cities, including Bayda, Benghazi, al-Marj, and Susa, over the course of Sunday, 10 September, and Monday, 11 September. However, the city of Derna bore the brunt of the disaster, experiencing the most severe consequences when two dams upstream burst, releasing massive volumes of water.

The recovery efforts are ongoing, with teams working diligently to retrieve bodies and aid Derna and other towns that have been isolated due to the storm’s damage. It’s worth noting that outside assistance only began to reach Derna on Tuesday, 12 September, more than 36 hours after the catastrophe. In Derna, a quarter of the city has been devastatingly affected.

In light of this tragedy, several organizations have come forward to collect donations to assist survivors and support the emergency response efforts. Your contributions to these organizations can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster.

The Libyan Red Crescent

The Libyan Red Crescent Society has announced the establishment of an account to receive donations for the assistance of families affected by floods in the eastern region.

The society stated, “For all donors with the capacity and willingness to lend a helping hand in providing aid to the affected families, you can directly donate to an account designated for the Libyan Red Crescent Society.”

The Libyan Red Crescent Society noted that donations will be received into the account at the main Commerce and Development Bank under the name of the Red Crescent Donations Fund, account number 0011-775006-001.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

The IFRC has issued an urgent plea for CHF 10 million (EGP 344 million) to support the Libyan Red Crescent’s ability to provide immediate aid to those affected by the flooding and to bolster rescue operations.

Contributions can be made through their official website.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced its commitment to expedite 1,100 hygiene kits, essential medical supplies for 10,000 people, and vital clothing kits for 500 children to address the urgent needs arising from the devastation caused by the floods in East Libya.

“UNICEF Libya expresses deep condolences to all people who lost family members in East Libya due to floods,” said UNICEF Libya Representative Michele Servadei. “We stand ready to support relief operations for the displaced, children, and in hospitals. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”

To make a donation and contribute to these relief efforts, individuals can visit the donations page on the UNICEF website.

GlobalGiving

The non-profit international crowdfunding platform GlobalGiving has outlined its plan to provide immediate assistance to survivors by addressing their urgent requirements for food, fuel, clean water, medicine, and shelter. Following this initial phase, the funding focus will shift towards supporting “recovery efforts led by local, vetted organizations in the impacted areas,” to restore damaged homes, rebuild infrastructure, and address evolving needs.

Individuals can visit the GlobalGiving website to donate to these vital efforts.

CARE

CARE, a humanitarian organization, has initiated the Libya Flood Emergency Fund to provide essential aid to survivors affected by the extensive flooding in Derna. In an effort to support those in need, CARE is appealing to the public for donations. These funds will be allocated with a priority on assisting women, girls, families with young children, and individuals who are unable to access alternative emergency services, as emphasized by the organization.

If you wish to contribute to these critical relief efforts, you can visit the CARE website to make your donation.

International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps, which has a track record of humanitarian work in Libya, is addressing urgent needs such as shelter, mobile healthcare services, and provisions for water, sanitation, and hygiene. Simultaneously, it is evaluating the region’s more long term needs.

Contributions can be made through their official website.

Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief is collaborating with local partners to distribute essential aid such as food, blankets, mattresses, and more to those in need. They have already allocated an initial GBP 100,000 (EGP 3.8 million) for immediate emergency relief.

Islamic Relief has initiated an appeal to support families affected by the disaster. Individuals can support by visiting the official website.

UN World Food Programme (WFP)

The WFP has commenced the delivery of food aid to 5,000 families to date. These distributions are currently underway across 16 locations in Libya, targeting displaced families. Each food package provided to a family comprises rice, pasta, wheat flour, sugar, white beans, tomato paste, and oil.

Contributions can be made through the agency’s official website.

