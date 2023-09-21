Egyptian Minister of Environment to Co-Chair COP28 Negotiations on Climate Finance

Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, has been appointed as a co-chair for climate finance and implementation mechanisms negotiations during the upcoming 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP28, to be held in Expo City, Dubai.

This responsibility will be shared with her Canadian counterpart, Steven Guilbeault.

The announcement of Fouad’s appointment was made by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat, the UN entity responsible for supporting the global response to climate change. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of COP28, made the selection.

The two ministers’ primary role in this capacity will be to facilitate negotiations related to climate finance and the implementation of crucial measures, including technology transfer and capacity building. These negotiations are scheduled to take place throughout the duration of COP28, which will run from mid-September to mid-December.

Fouad stated on Monday, 18 September that her selection is part of a broader global effort aimed at reaching an agreement on pressing issues concerning implementation mechanisms.

These issues encompass the establishment of new quantitative global funding targets, increased financing for adaptation, and the restructuring of operations within multilateral development banks and international financial institutions.

Moreover, it involves addressing other facets of implementation, such as facilitating technology transfer from developed to developing nations and strengthening the capacity of these developing nations to effectively confront the challenges of climate change.

Fouad emphasized the significance of building upon the achievements of COP27, which took place in Sharm El Sheikh and resulted in the establishment of a loss and damage fund to aid developing countries impacted by the effects of climate change.

She also commended the persistent and dedicated efforts of the United Arab Emirates in advancing negotiations related to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

