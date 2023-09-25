Egypt’s Presidential Elections will be Held in December 2023

The National Election Authority (NEA) announced on Monday that Egypt’s presidential elections would take place in December 2023.

In a press conference, Walid Hamza, head of the NEA, declared that casting votes for the 2024 presidential elections for those residing within Egypt will take place on 10, 11, and 12 December 2023. Egyptians living abroad will be able to cast their votes on the first, second, and third of December 2023 at Egyptian Embassies and Consulates.

Hamza announced that those seeking to run in the 2024 presidential election have the opportunity to file for candidacy from 5 October until 14 October 2023.

Runoff elections, which would occur if no candidate secures 50 percent or more of the vote, will take place on 8, 9, and 10 January 2024 in Egypt, and 7 January 2024 at Egyptian Embassies and Consulates abroad.

The roster of candidates is scheduled for release on 16 October, while the final list is expected to be disclosed on 9 November.The winner of the presidency will be announced maximum by 16 January 2024.

Incumbent Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, whose term ends in 2024, is yet to officially announce his intent to run for a third term. Al-Sisi secured his second term of presidency in 2018 with 97 percent of total votes.

