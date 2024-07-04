Egypt Announces New Governors for Cairo, Alexandria and Other Cities

Egypt’s State Information Service announced on Wednesday the new appointment of new governors for Egypt’s 27 governorates.

The 27 governors took the oath of office before President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi at the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace on Wednesday 3 July.

Among the 27 governors, six are returning governors who will keep their posts: New Valley Governor Mohamed El-Zamalot, Matrouh Governor Khaled Shuaib, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafy, Menoufia Governor Ibrahim Abu-Laimon, Beni Suef Governor Mohamed Hani, and Fayoum Governor Ahmed El-Ansary. Other key governorates, such as Cairo and Alexandria, have seen leadership changes. A significant portion of the governors come from an armed forces background.

The governor’s role in Egypt is crucial, directly shaping the daily lives of Egyptian citizens. Governors are responsible for developing plans to address local governorate-level issues, managing local education, hygiene, garbage collection, medical centers, road maintenance, public transport and more.

Governors are also responsible for security within their governorates, adopting security plans, identifying investment opportunities, and presenting development plans to the Egyptian Cabinet.

According to the State Information Service, the governors for each of Egypt’s 27 governorates are as follows:

1. Lieutenant-General Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed, Governor of Alexandria

2. Major General Mohamed El-Zamalot, Governor of New Valley

3. Dr. Ahmed El-Ansari, Governor of Fayoum

4. Major General Khaled Shuaib Mahmoud Hussein, Governor of Matrouh

5. Amr Hanafy, Governor of the Red Sea

6. Ibrahim Abu Laymoun, Governor of Menufiya

7. Dr. Mohamed Hany Ghoneim, Governor of Beni Sweif

8. Major General Khaled Mogawer Mohamed, Governor of North Sinai

9. Dr. Ibrahim Rawash, Governor of Cairo

10. Major General Ashraf Magdy Ibrahim El-Gendy, Governor of Gharbiya

11. Major General Tarek Marzouk Abdel-Moghni, Governor of Daqahliya

12. Major General Abdel-Fattah Nour El-Din Serag, Governor of Sohag

13. Abdel Moteleb Emara, Governor of Luxor

14. Major General Hesham Ahmed Abulnasr, Governor of Assiut

15. Major General Akram Mohamed Galal, Governor of Ismailia

16. Major General Alaa Ibrahim Abdel-Moati, Governor of Kafr EL-Sheikh

17. Major General Khaled Mubarak Hussein Bakri, Governor of South Sinai

18. Major General Ismail Mohamed Kamal, Governor of Aswan

19. Shazam El-Ashmouni, Governor of Sharqiya

20. Khaled Abdel Aal, Governor of Qena

21. Major General Moheb Habashi Khalil, Governor of Port Said

22. Major General Tarek Hamed El-Shazly, Governor of Suez

23. Adel el-Naggar, Governor of Giza

24. Major General Emad Ahmed Mahmoud Kedwani, Governor of Minya

25. Ayman Ibrahim Attiya, Governor of Qalyoubiya

26. Ayman el-Shehaby, Governor of Damietta

27. Jacqueline Azer, Governor of Behaira