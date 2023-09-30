3 Places Across Egypt Where Glamour Meets Camping

In a world that praises the hustle and bustle, finding the time to rest can be a challenge. Fortunately, Egypt boasts a variety of locations that offer tranquil escapes, where visitors can relax with a backdrop of its still mountains and the calmness of its sand dunes.

One of the activities that are best suited for Egyptian falls is camping — a recreational activity that has been known to alleviate symptoms of stress in the body. Yet, for those who crave the simplicity of camping without sacrificing comfort, ‘glamping’ — a combination of glamor and camping — has come to combine the best of both worlds.

Glamping is where nature and modern luxury are intertwined, a way to experience the charm of camping, albeit comfortably.

Here are Egypt’s top three glampsites to visit this fall .

Remal Al Rayan

Tucked on the outskirts of Cairo at Al Fayyoum’s Wadi Al Rayan Protectorate, Remal Al Rayan is Egypt’s first established desert glampsite.

At Remal Al Rayan, visitors can lose themselves in the serenity of Al Fayyoum’s sand dunes. The glamp offers air-conditioned rooms, spacious bathrooms, and also arranges safaris, excursions, and sand surfing activities.

Basecamp

Located in Il Monte Galala, Basecamp is an adventure park and glamping haven. The idea of this space is dedicated towards encouraging people to connect with nature — whether through its hiking and rope obstacle courses or through yoga and meditation.

Basecamp offers 15 glamps, each named after Egyptian mountains, that caters to visitors who crave the great outdoors with touches of luxury. The glamps include private bathrooms, lounging spaces, and rooms that are designed to accommodate wheelchair users.

Al Nyhaya

Siwa’s Al Nyhaya is a glamping fortress unlike any other. Nestled between the dunes of the Great Sand Sea, Al Nyhaya is a resort that is known for its bell-shaped tents that are decked with a heating floor platform to warm up in the cold winter nights.

The space is the perfect desert getaway for the visitors who want to feel secluded and relaxed. The place also offers various activities and excursions, such as visits to Siwa’s iconic salt lakes, the Cleopatra Spring, as well as guided meditation and yoga sessions.

