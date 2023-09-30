News

Madbouly: Egypt Spent EGP 9.4 Trillion on ‘Life-Improving’ Projects Since 2014

Madbouly: Egypt Spent EGP 9.4 Trillion on ‘Life-Improving’ Projects Since 2014

Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly during the Hekayet Watan conference, 30 September 2023. Photo credit: the Egyptian Cabinet on Facebook

Egypt has spent EGP 9.4 trillion (USD 300 billion) since 2014 on projects aimed at improving the quality of life for Egyptians, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during the Hekayet Watan (Story of a Nation) press conference organized on 30 September.

Of the 9.4 trillion, EGP 610 billion (USD 19.8 billion) went to the development of Sinai, with EGP 300 billion (USD 9.7 billion) more on the way, as directed by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

‘Hayah Karima’ (the Decent Life Initiative) and ‘Takaful wa Karama’ (Dignity and Solidarity) are two of the major support projects launched during this period. By the end of the Hayah Karima project, 100 percent of Egypt should be covered by the sanitation system, Madbouly said. He added that Takaful and Karama started in 2014 by serving 1.7 million families, and have now surpassed the 5 million mark.

The prime minister referred to a state of “recurring crises” that the state had to operate in since 2011, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Cabinet on Facebook. After starting to recover in 2019, the shocks of COVID-19 followed by the Russian-Ukrainian War hit the Egyptian economy hard.

“We work as states in the context of recurring crises, we don’t have the luxury of working in stable conditions,” Madbouly said.

Hekayet Watan is a three-day conference taking place from 30 September to 2 October in the New Administrative Capital with the aim of propagating Egypt’s accomplishments under Al-Sisi.

Outrage as France Bans Athletes Wearing Headscarves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Outrage as France Bans Athletes Wearing Headscarves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Egyptian Streets29 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian-German Team Unearths Storage Chambers in Pyramid of King Sahure

Muhammed Kotb29 September 2023
Read More

Cairo University Employee Shot Dead at the Hands of her Former Partner

Egyptian Streets28 September 2023
Read More

Egypt Inaugurates New Village Development Project for Bedouins in South Sinai

Egyptian Streets26 September 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Presidential Elections will be Held in December 2023

Farah Rafik25 September 2023
Read More

Egypt Delays Onion Export Ban to October

Shereif Barakat24 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian University Student Develops ‘Egypt Metro’ App for Seamless Navigation

Farah Rafik23 September 2023
Read More

Bridging Egyptian Artists and the World: ‘Forever is Now’ Exhibition Returns at the Pyramids

Egyptian Streets22 September 2023
Read More