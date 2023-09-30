Madbouly: Egypt Spent EGP 9.4 Trillion on ‘Life-Improving’ Projects Since 2014

Egypt has spent EGP 9.4 trillion (USD 300 billion) since 2014 on projects aimed at improving the quality of life for Egyptians, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during the Hekayet Watan (Story of a Nation) press conference organized on 30 September.

Of the 9.4 trillion, EGP 610 billion (USD 19.8 billion) went to the development of Sinai, with EGP 300 billion (USD 9.7 billion) more on the way, as directed by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

‘Hayah Karima’ (the Decent Life Initiative) and ‘Takaful wa Karama’ (Dignity and Solidarity) are two of the major support projects launched during this period. By the end of the Hayah Karima project, 100 percent of Egypt should be covered by the sanitation system, Madbouly said. He added that Takaful and Karama started in 2014 by serving 1.7 million families, and have now surpassed the 5 million mark.

The prime minister referred to a state of “recurring crises” that the state had to operate in since 2011, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Cabinet on Facebook. After starting to recover in 2019, the shocks of COVID-19 followed by the Russian-Ukrainian War hit the Egyptian economy hard.

“We work as states in the context of recurring crises, we don’t have the luxury of working in stable conditions,” Madbouly said.

Hekayet Watan is a three-day conference taking place from 30 September to 2 October in the New Administrative Capital with the aim of propagating Egypt’s accomplishments under Al-Sisi.

