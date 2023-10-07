Arts & Culture

5 Music Events to Catch in Cairo this October

mm
5 Music Events to Catch in Cairo this October

Fall in Egypt might not bring changing foliage, but it does promise a wide range of music events to catch. Whether it is intimate gigs at local spaces, grand musical performances, or music festivals — there are plenty of events to savor this October.

Here are some music events happening across Cairo to serenade music enthusiasts of all tastes.

Brooklyn Babies | El Sawy Culture Wheel

Bringing the mesmerizing tunes of American star Lana Del Rey, local tribute band Brooklyn Babies will be taking El Sawy Culture Wheel’s stage on Monday, 9 October. The tribute band was established in 2022 with the goal of bringing Lana Del Rey’s music to Egypt’s stages.

Eswed w Abyad | Theatro Arkan

Fusing modern jazz and classical harmonies, local musical duo Eswed w Abyad (Black and White) will be performing on Saturday, 14 October at Theatro Arkan. With Wael El Sayed’s skill on the accordion and Faisal Fouad’s brilliance on the piano, Eswed w Abyad’s band name draws inspiration from the harmonious coexistence of the black and white keys on their instruments.

Epoque Quartet | Room Art Space

For the first time in Egypt, Prague’s Epoque Quartet band is taking Room Art Space’s stage on 23 October. Blending jazz, blues, funk, and classical tunes, Epoque Quartet is known for their exceptionally versatile and captivating musical performances.
The concert is organized in cooperation with the Czech Centres network and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Cairo.

Cairo Jazz Festival | AUC Tahrir Cultural Center

The 15th Annual Cairo International Jazz Festival, also known as the Cairo Jazz Festival (CJF), is set to take place from 26 October until November 3 at the AUC Tahrir Cultural Center. The festival’s aim is to gather jazz enthusiasts by hosting a diverse lineup of artists from around the world, including Egypt, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

Muslim | El Sawy Culture Wheel

Egyptian singer and songwriter Muslim is set to perform on 28 October at El Sawy Culture Wheel. The artist is best known for his rich voice and soulful melodies that transport the audience to a different world.

Between Past and Present: Exploring the Histories of Egypt’s Most Iconic Capital Cities

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Between Past and Present: Exploring the Histories of Egypt’s Most Iconic Capital Cities

Muhammed Kotb4 October 2023
Read More

REVIEW | ‘Voy! Voy! Voy!’ Unveils a True Story of Skewed Morals and Laughing Blues

Farah Rafik3 October 2023
Read More

4 Spine-Tingling Arab Films Perfect for the Spooky Season

Farah Rafik1 October 2023
Read More

Egyptian-German Team Unearths Storage Chambers in Pyramid of King Sahure

Muhammed Kotb29 September 2023
Read More

The Stuff of Nightmares: the Roots of Egypt’s Most Infamous Folk Tales

Muhammed Kotb28 September 2023
Read More

From Relationships to Self-Development, Here Are 5 Egyptian Podcasts to Keep on Your Radar

Marina Makary27 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian Film Sequels to Look Forward to in 2024

Egyptian Streets25 September 2023
Read More

The Zambia Series: Why Everyone Needs to Visit the Home of Victoria Falls

Sara Ahmed25 September 2023
Read More