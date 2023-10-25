Egypt Bids Farewell to Daylight-Saving Time Tomorrow

Egypt will end daylight-saving time (DST) starting on Thursday, 26 October at 23:59, shifting the clock back by 60 minutes.

DST was reintroduced to the country on 28 April, its first appearance since 2015, adding an extra hour of daylight.

The decision was made as a part of Egypt’s efforts to save energy consumption in light of the country’s economic difficulties.

Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad previously reported on 2 March that the time system would save 10 percent of energy consumption over the six-month-stint.

It remains unclear whether the Egyptian government will bring the time system back in April 2024.

