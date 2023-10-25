News

Egypt Bids Farewell to Daylight-Saving Time Tomorrow

mm
Egypt Bids Farewell to Daylight-Saving Time Tomorrow

Image Credit: Four Seasons Nile Plaza/Facebook

Egypt will end daylight-saving time (DST) starting on Thursday, 26 October at 23:59, shifting the clock back by 60 minutes.

DST was reintroduced to the country on 28 April, its first appearance since 2015, adding an extra hour of daylight.

The decision was made as a part of Egypt’s efforts to save energy consumption in light of the country’s economic difficulties.

Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad previously reported on 2 March that the time system would save 10 percent of energy consumption over the six-month-stint.

It remains unclear whether the Egyptian government will bring the time system back in April 2024.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

UN Security Council Members Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Fail to Gather Consensus
Day 19 of the War on Gaza: Live Updates

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in News

Six Injured in “Drone Crash” Near Hospital in Egypt’s Taba

Muhammed Kotb27 October 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Reports Egypt’s Nuweiba Struck by Missile, UNRWA Chief Says Aid is not Diverted

Egyptian Streets27 October 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Day 20: Biden Questions Gaza Death Toll, EU Drafts Call for Ceasefire

Egyptian Streets26 October 2023
Read More

Family of Al Jazeera Journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Marina Makary26 October 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Bassem Youssef to Make Piers Morgan Show Comeback on 31 October

Shereif Barakat26 October 2023
Read More

One Refugee Killed and 44 Injured in Bombing Near UNRWA School Sheltering 4600

Egyptian Streets25 October 2023
Read More

UN Security Council Members Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Fail to Gather Consensus

Farah Rafik25 October 2023
Read More

Day 19 of the War on Gaza: Live Updates

Muhammed Kotb25 October 2023
Read More