Buzz

Egypt’s Bassem Youssef to Make Piers Morgan Show Comeback on 31 October

mm
Egypt’s Bassem Youssef to Make Piers Morgan Show Comeback on 31 October

Image Credit: Piers Morgan/X

British TV host Piers Morgan announced a second round of his interview with Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, which is set to take place face-to-face on 31 October live on the popular show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The pair’s unfiltered and thought-provoking segment gained virality instantly, in great part thanks to Youssef’s use of dark humour to shed light on the Palestinian struggle in Gaza.

Youssef, known for his short stint running the political satirical show Al-Barnameg (The Show), is an Egyptian comedian living in the United States with his Palestinian wife.

“I disagree with Piers about a lot of things. But I do respect him bringing people with opposing views and giving them space to talk despite the heated conversations and interruptions (I am guilty of that too),” Youssef posted on X shortly after his first interview with Morgan.

The full interview on YouTube has amassed 19.5 million views and over 160,000 comments at the time of writing – becoming the talk show’s most-viewed YouTube video to date.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Family of Al Jazeera Journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh Killed in Israeli Airstrike
One Refugee Killed and 44 Injured in Bombing Near UNRWA School Sheltering 4600

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in Buzz

What Does the Palestinian ‘Keffiyeh’ Symbolize?

Egyptian Streets23 October 2023
Read More

Excitement Builds as Egyptian Audiences Look Forward to Mawdoo’ ‘Aely Season 3

Egyptian Streets22 October 2023
Read More

How to Verify and Fact-Check Information on Palestine and Israel

Mirna Khaled Sayed13 October 2023
Read More

Alexandria’s Graeco-Roman Museum Re-Opens After Almost Two Decades of Restoration

Egyptian Streets13 October 2023
Read More

Localizing Climate Action: GIZ Announces Competition in Upper Egypt

Aya Nader12 October 2023
Read More

Valu Announces Strategic Partnership with Beymen, Revolutionizing Luxury Retail Experience

Egyptian Streets8 October 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Wins Over Tunisia in Olympic Qualifier, Bringing the Pharaohs a Step Closer to Paris 2024

Muhammed Kotb6 October 2023
Read More

Mental, Spiritual and Sexual Health: Muslim Accounts to Follow

Mirna Khaled Sayed5 October 2023
Read More