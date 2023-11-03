News

Israel Attacks Ambulance Convoy and Hospital Gate, Killing and Injuring Many Palestinians

mm
Photo: Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on the gate of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Photo credit: Wissam Nassar and Marwa Hassan

Israeli warplanes struck an ambulance convoy evacuating from the north of Gaza to the south, as well as the gate of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, killing and injuring a yet-undetermined number of Palestinians seeking refuge, on 3 November.

Israel killed at least 14 people in the strike on the ambulance convoy carrying refugees, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The number of dead and injured in the hospital gate attack has yet to be determined, but graphic video footage of the incident showed dead bodies, a dead horse, damaged ambulance vehicles, and general devastation in front of the hospital.

“This is Genocide. I swear to God this is genocide,” journalist Mahmoud Alhissi, who captured many of the videos at Al-Shifa, can be heard saying in one of his videos.

Al Jazeera’s reporter on the ground described the scene as “total chaos.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health said the attacks were targeted. The Palestinian Red Crescent (PCRS) also said its ambulance in front of Al-Shifa was targeted.

“Our colleagues were saved by a miracle,” PCRS added in a tweet.

The Israeli army has since confirmed that it attacked an ambulance it claimed was transporting “Hamas terrorists.”

We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety,” the army said in a tweet.

At least dozens are feared dead according to Gaza Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra.

“If no safe passage is provided for the delivery of fuel and medical supplies and the departure of victims, we will continue to lose more lives. We are helpless here,” al-Qudra said.

Earlier today, Israeli airstrikes in the Tal Al Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City injured at least 21 people at Al Quds Hospital, as reported by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

This incident follows two consecutive days of Israeli airstrikes in close proximity to the enclave’s second-largest hospital, which is currently providing shelter for around 14,000 displaced individuals, according to doctors on the scene.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

At least 9,257 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including 3,826 children — and over 23,516 others injured. Meanwhile over 144 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and around 2,200 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and 80 aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Nasrallah “Ready for all Possibilities” but Refrains from Declaring War, Netanyahu Warns: “Avoid a Mistake”

mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs as well as social media officer at Mada Masr. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

