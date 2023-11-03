Nasrallah “Ready for all Possibilities” but Refrains from Declaring War, Netanyahu Warns: “Avoid a Mistake”

Hezbollah is “ready for all possibilities” to stop the current war on Gaza, the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah declared in a highly anticipated speech on 3 November.

“We won’t be restricted to [the current level of hostilities],” he remarked during his first speech since hostilities began on 7 October, threatening Israel that the war could get worse if Israel does not de-escalate.

The Hezbollah chief added that whoever wants to prevent igniting a regional war must quickly stop the assault on the Gaza Strip.

Nevertheless, Nasrallah refrained from declaring that Hezbollah is actively participating in the conflict or that it is officially declaring war against Israel.

He added that although the daily gunfire exchange with Israeli forces near the Lebanon border may appear insignificant, it is significant and has not occurred since 1948. Additionally, Nasrallah confirmed that 57 Hezbollah militants were killed thus far.

“The enemy,” is endangering Lebanon and the Lebanese people, Nasrallah said.

He explained that the Hamas attacks demonstrates that neither Iran nor Hezbollah has any guardianship over any “resistance forces,” and that the “resistance leaders” (Hamas) are the ones who make the actual decisions.

He added that the operation carried out by the militant Hamas group against Israel on 7 October was “100% Palestinian.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu warned Nasrallah about the “unimaginable” price of going to war with Israel.

“Don’t wrong us,” Netanyahu said.

The United States urged Hezbollah on Friday not to “take advantage” of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors – state or non-state – should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict,” a National Security Council official stated.

THE CONFLICT SO FAR

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip. At least 9,257 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including 3,826 children — and over 23,516 others injured. Meanwhile over 144 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and around 2,200 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and 80 aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Subscribe to our newsletter