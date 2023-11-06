War on Gaza Live Updates: Third Communication Blackout, Israel Carries Out Intense Bombings

Gaza’s third complete communications outage continues on the 31st day of the war on Gaza after Israel cut off communications on the evening of Sunday, 5 November.

The Israeli army launched intense airstrikes on northern Gaza Sunday evening, with many reporting that it was the “most intense since the war began.”

Update 3:

The heads of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which consists of 11 UN agencies and six humanitarian organizations, issued a joint statement on 5 November calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“The horrific killings of even more civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel,” the statement said.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement added.

Update 2:

Jordan airlifted urgent humanitarian aid to the Jordan Field Hospital in Gaza, according to an announcement made on Monday, 6 November.

Update 1:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed that Egypt’s efforts on the coordination of humanitarian aid for Gaza do not substitute its calls for an immediate ceasefire, in a phone call with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on 6 November.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

At least 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including more than 3,600 children — and over 22,000 others injured. Meanwhile over 340 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and around 2,100 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and 80 aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

