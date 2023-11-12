News

Egypt’s Annual Inflation Rate Decreased to 38.5% in October

mm
Egypt’s Annual Inflation Rate Decreased to 38.5% in October

Image Credit: Exclusivo Egipto

Egypt’s annual headline inflation displayed a notable decrease, registering 38.5 percent inflation in October – a drop from September’s 40.3 percent, its highest-ever level.

The latest data, released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on 11 November, highlighted various factors contributing to this positive trend.

Essential goods, such as grains and bread, experienced a modest 0.6 percent decline in prices during October. Additionally, there was a significant 2.9 percent decrease in fruit prices during the same period.

Vegetable prices also went down by 2.5 percent, while alcoholic beverages and medical products experienced marginal drops of 0.1 percent each.

The agency underscored the stability observed in the prices of other goods as a key factor behind the October inflation decrease.

Despite this reduction, October 2023’s inflation remains considerably elevated compared to the same period in 2022, which stood at 16.2 percent, according to historical data from CAPMAS.

EGYPT’S ECONOMIC SITUATION

Taming inflation has been a central goal of the CBE’s monetary policy, which aligns with Egypt’s commitment to the International Monetary Fund under its approved USD 3 billion (EGP 68 billion at the time) four-year loan deal, which was signed in December 2022.

Inflation rates have been on an upward trajectory since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which disrupted the global economy and supply chain.

To address rising inflation, the CBE increased Egypt’s key interest rates in August to 19.25 percent for the overnight deposit rate and 20.25 percent for the overnight lending rate.

The Monetary Policy Committee, which holds authority over interest rate adjustments at the CBE, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting near the end of November to determine if another rate hike is necessary.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

War on Gaza Live Updates: WHO Loses Communication With Al-Shifa Hospital Staff After Airstrikes, Israeli Defence Minister Threatens Beirut to Become Like Gaza

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in News

War on Gaza Live Updates: WHO Loses Communication With Al-Shifa Hospital Staff After Airstrikes, Israeli Defence Minister Threatens Beirut to Become Like Gaza

Egyptian Streets12 November 2023
Read More

300,000 Protestors in London March for Palestine

Egyptian Streets11 November 2023
Read More

Israeli Ambassador to UN Accuses UNRWA Workers, Local Journalists of Being Hamas Members

Egyptian Streets11 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Al-Shifa Hospital Suspends Operations, Arab-Islamic Summit Commences in Riyadh

Egyptian Streets11 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Israel Reportedly Bombs Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Muhammed Kotb10 November 2023
Read More

ILO Makes Appeal for $20 million as 390,000 Palestinians Lose Jobs Due to War on Gaza

Egyptian Streets9 November 2023
Read More

War on Gaza Live Updates: Negotiations Underway for a Humanitarian Ceasefire

Egyptian Streets9 November 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Unified Electronic Transit Card to be Introduced in All Public Transportation

Muhammed Kotb8 November 2023
Read More