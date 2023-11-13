Arab and Muslim Leaders Demand An End to Arms Sales to Israel in New Resolution

The Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh on 11 November adopted a resolution rejecting Israel’s claims that it is operating in “self-defense” and called for a “decisive and binding resolution” by the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel’s aggression.

The resolution also rejected any potential political solution to the conflict that would maintain Gaza’s separation from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and demanded an end to arms sales to Israel.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ruler of Saudi Arabia, stated at the summit that he “holds the occupation [Israeli] authorities responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people.”

The resolution demands the completion of the investigation into war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in all of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Al-Quds, by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The summit also designates two specialised legal monitoring units to document Israeli crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, 2023, and assigns the General Secretariats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to oversee the implementation of this investigation.

Additionally, it will also create two media monitoring units that will document all crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, as well as digital media platforms to publish and expose their unlawful and inhumane practices.

In order to fulfill their responsibilities under a Palestinian Liberation Organisation-led national partnership, all Palestinian factions and parties are called to unite under the leadership of the PLO, which is the only organisation recognised as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

According to diplomats who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, some nations, such as Algeria and Lebanon, suggested threatening to cut off oil supplies to Israel and its allies in response to the destruction in Gaza.

The proposal was, however, rejected by at least three nations, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, who restored diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020.

Lastly, the resolution emphasized the necessity of mobilizing international partners to reconstruct Gaza and alleviate the comprehensive destruction caused by the Israeli aggression immediately upon cessation.

It will also mobilize the Arab and Islamic Financial Safety Net to provide financial, economic, and humanitarian contributions and support to the government of the State of Palestine.

