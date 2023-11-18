International

“Six Days of Terror” in West Darfur: RSF Commits Atrocities Against Masalit Civilians

mm
“Six Days of Terror” in West Darfur: RSF Commits Atrocities Against Masalit Civilians

Photo: On April 27, 2023, the Al-Imam Al-Kadhim School in Al-Geneina City, West Darfur State, which had been serving as an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) shelter, was burned to the ground amidst the ongoing crisis in Sudan. Photo credit: Mohamed Khalil via OHCHR

Ethnic Masalit civilians in West Darfur faced “six days of terror” as hundreds were killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied Arab militias in the town of Ardamata earlier this month, the Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jeremy Laurence, said in a statement on 17 November.

The RSF, fighting in Sudan’s civil war against the military, captured the Sudanese army’s base in Ardamata on 4 November, marking the beginning of a series of brutalities.

“The RSF and its allied militias reportedly looted property, tortured IDPs, and executed many of them before leaving their bodies unburied in the streets” in two refugee camps and the Masalit-majority neighborhood of Al-Kabri, Laurence said.

Of particular concern, Laurence cited the execution of sixty-six Masalit men on 5 November alone. Hundreds others were apprehended and taken to RSF-operated detention camps, their fate remaining unknown.

The atrocities extended beyond killings, with reports of sexual violence against women and girls, targeting of young Masalit men and Sudanese army soldiers’ relatives, and the displacement of thousands, some seeking refuge in Chad.

This incident isn’t an isolated occurrence, as Laurence pointed out that similar attacks were carried out by the RSF and its allies between May and June, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Masalit individuals, including the governor. The aftermath saw mass graves and bodies left unattended, emphasizing the recurrent nature of these atrocities.

“Such attacks may constitute crimes under international law,” he said.

The spokesperson called for “all violations” to stop immediately, recalling revenge attacks by Masalit militias against Arab civilians.

In response to RSF gains in Darfur, the Justice and Equality (JEM) and Sudanese Liberation Movements (SLM) allied themselves with the Sudanese military.

The violence in Darfur has intensified since the onset of Sudan’s civil war last April as a result of power struggles between the Sudanese military and RSF following a coup against the civilian prime minister.

Conflict in Darfur, which began in 2003 due to resource disputes as well as ethnic tensions, saw government forces and militias like the Janjaweed, predecessor to the RSF, commit atrocities against the non-Arab population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) had previously issued arrest warrants for ousted Sudanese president Omar Al-Bashir and others, charging them with several counts of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

Egypt and Belgium Company Sign MoU to Evaluate Exporting Renewable Energy to Europe
Israel to Allow Two Trucks of Fuel a Day into Gaza, UN Warns of Starvation

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs as well as social media officer at Mada Masr. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

Related Items

More in International

Jewish-led Activists Protest at Statue of Liberty, Demand a Ceasefire in Gaza

Farah Rafik7 November 2023
Read More

Livelihoods of Half a Billion Middle Easterners at Risk from Climate Change: WEF Report

Aya Nader1 November 2023
Read More

Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire Passes: What Happened at the UN General Assembly

Omar Auf28 October 2023
Read More

Up to 20 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Cross From Egypt to Gaza Strip

Marina Makary19 October 2023
Read More

US President Joe Biden Lands in Tel Aviv, Says “Other Team” Appears to be Behind Hospital Attack

Marina Makary18 October 2023
Read More

At Least 2,837 Palestinians Killed, Egypt to Hold International Peace Summit: Escalations Day 11

Marina Makary17 October 2023
Read More

6-Year-Old Palestinian Murdered in US Hate Crime Motivated by “On-Going Middle Eastern Conflict”

Egyptian Streets16 October 2023
Read More

Escalation Day 9: Countries Rush to De-Escalate While Israel Mobilizes Tanks on Gaza Border

Shereif Barakat15 October 2023
Read More