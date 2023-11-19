War on Gaza Live Updates: Biden Calls for Hamas-Free Palestinian State, WHO Marks Al-Shifa Hospital a “Death Zone”

As the war on Gaza enters its 44th day, international pressure and Western concern over Israel’s attacks continue to mount, with United States President Joe Biden calling for an independent Palestinian state “free from Hamas.”

On the ground, the conflict around Al-Shifa Hospital continues to escalate; a visiting team from the World Health Organization marked it a “death zone.”

LIVE UPDATES

Update 4: Initial Israeli police investigations over the Hamas surprise attack on 7 October indicated that the militant group had no knowledge about the Nova music festival held that day, according to Haaretz.

The same report also revealed that an IDF combat helicopter firing at Hamas fighters at the festival also hit festival participants in the crossfire. It remains unclear if the helicopter killed any Israelis.

Update 3: A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspected Al-Shifa Hospital on 18 November, describing the area as a “death zone”. Thousands of people, both staff and patients, were given just one hour to leave the hospital according to a medical source at Al-Shifa interviewed by Al Jazeera.

Update 2: At least 15 Palestinians were killed on 18 November as Israeli warplanes targeted residential homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, according to WAFA.

Update 1: US President Joe Biden argued in an op-ed for The Washington Post published on 18 November that his administration is looking to end the war on Gaza while working towards creating an independent Palestinian state “free from Hamas.” Biden also touched on the increasing settler violence towards Palestinians, calling for aggressors to be held accountable.

THE CONFLICT SO FAR

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

At least 12,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including at least 5,000 children — and over 32,000 others injured. Meanwhile, at least 183 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and more than 2,700 injured. The death toll is no longer being regularly updated due to the collapse of the enclave’s health system.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

