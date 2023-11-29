What is the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People?

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly designated 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, marking the anniversary of the resolution on the partition of Palestine in 1947. In a resolution dated 1 December, 2005 (60/37), the General Assembly called for the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights to organize an annual cultural event in collaboration with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the United Nations (UN) as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The resolution additionally urges Member States to actively support and publicize the observance of the Day of Solidarity. This year, the UN is commemorating the day with an exhibit titled “Palestine – a Land with a People”, which will be inaugurated on 29 November 2023 at the UN’s headquarters in New York City. The exhibit, showcasing the Palestinian journey through photographs, videos, and art, will aim to serve as a crucial reminder of the Nakba, an event during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians. Prior…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe