Al-Sisi Calls for Global Cooperation to Ensure ‘Historic Outcomes’ from COP28

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed on Friday the need for “adequate financing in terms of tools, mechanisms, sources, volume, and ease of access” for developing countries to cope with the cost of the devastation caused by the climate crisis. The president’s participation in United Nations’ Climate Change Conference COP28 comes as Egypt handed the presidency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after putting a focus on the challenges of, and action for, developing and African countries in 2022. Al-Sisi’s comments come following the adoption of an agreement on a Loss and Damage Fund. The blueprint for the fund was drafted at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, but mechanisms around how and to whom the money would be dispersed are expected to be negotiated at the conference. “I look forward to leaving our conference with an enhanced international framework to develop cooperation and provide the financial and technical support needed for developing countries,” Al-Sisi said during the Summit of Heads of State and Government. While Al-Sisi did not mention the conflict in Gaza, he mentioned that the conference “convenes amidst serious political and international challenges, no less significant than the impacts of…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe