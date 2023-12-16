5 New Year’s Eve Getaways in Egypt

As the year comes to a close, some people prefer to celebrate New Year’s Eve with revelrous fiestas while others prefer ushering it in with jubilant yet relaxing celebrations. Fortunately, Egypt boasts a variety of locations that offer tranquil escapes to those who wish to ease into the new year. Whether it’s marveling at Ras Abu Galum’s celestial heavens during a night of star-gazing or finding meditative refuge at Fayyum’s undulating sand dunes, here are five unique destinations for a relaxed New Year’s celebration. Siwa Far out into the Western Desert, the Siwa Oasis is Egypt’s land of beauty and tranquility. There are a number of activities to do while visiting Siwa, such as visiting the Shali Fortress, the Mountain of the Dead, Cleopatra’s bath, swimming in the hot springs, or going on safari rides to see the beauty of the western desert. Ras Abu Galum Located in Sinai, Ras Abu Galum, named a protected area in 1992 because of its mangroves and coral reefs, has unrivaled natural sights. The reserve hosts calm waters and an unparalleled star-gazing experience — a disconnect from city life. Ras Abu Galum boasts several…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe