Maha Amer Secures 2024 Olympics Spot with Gold at African Championships

Egyptian diver Maha Amer secured her golden ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics at the African Continental Championships on Tuesday, 21 December.

The 24-year-old athlete, a two-time All-American – an annual honor given to top athletes competing in the United States at the collegiate level – and former Southeastern Conference co-diver of the year at the University of Florida, clinched the gold in the women’s 3-meter springboard with an impressive personal best score of 307.15.

Amer’s journey began at seven in a Cairo gymnastics club, evolving into a 17-year-old diving talent.

She participated in the 2016 Rio Games and came 28th out of 30 participants. It was her first big tournament and her determination propelled her towards a stellar senior season at Florida University.

Amer joins a host of Egyptian athletes and teams who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Egypt’s U23 national volleyball team on 8 October.

Egyptian modern pentathlon athlete Muhannad Shaaban also claimed the gold medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup final in Ankara, Turkey. Shaaban’s performance surpassed even British Tokyo Olympics champion Joseph Chung, marking his qualification to the Paris Olympics.

Egypt’s U23 national football team clinched a spot in the Summer Olympics as well after reaching the final of the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations last July.

Egyptian archers Bahaa al-Din Amr Mohamed and Jana Ali Abdel-Maguid secured gold medals in the 13th African Archery Championship, allowing them to represent Egypt in Paris alongside the other qualified athletes.

The next Olympics will be held next summer in Paris, France from 26 July to 11 August, 2024 with the games officially starting on Friday, 26 July, 2024.