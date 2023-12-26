Thousands Join Pro-Palestine Christmas Protests Across U.S Cities

Hundreds of protestors converged in New York City on 25 December, starting from Fifth Avenue to Midtown, chanting “Christmas is canceled here.”

At least six arrests were later reported as protestors and officers clashed, the New York Police Department (NYPD) reported.

The Christmas day protests come following rallies and marches that spread across major US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, on 23 December. Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets under the slogan “no Xmas as Usual in a Genocide.”

Organizers from the ‘Shut it Down for Palestine’ movement said that the organization focused its protests on the second most popular shopping day of the year — the day before Chrisrmas eve — as part of the ongoing civic and commercial disruptions.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported that they prevented more than 400 protestors from entering the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills on Saturday, 23 December.

In New York, pro-Palestine demonstrations, arranged by the People’s Forum and Palestinian Youth Movement, held a rally on Saturday at Fifth Avenue — New York’s most upscale shopping area — where protestors shouted, “while you’re shopping, bombs are dropping.”

Similarly, protests in San Francisco gathered to call for a permanent ceasefire and end the US spending on the war.

A massive group of protestors in Chicago made their way to the homes of US lawmakers on 23 December, expressing their support for Palestine and chanting “long live Palestine.”

The recent protests are part of a series of marches calling for an end to the ongoing war on Gaza which organizers and demonstrators have denounced as a genocide.